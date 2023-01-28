Is it possible to reduce the rising costs of water, heating and light

09:33 28 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Although the government froze utility tariffs for the population, this did not reduce the amount in Ukrainians' bills. And sometimes even exceeded the pre-war figures. What to do in order to save on light, water and heat?

They give less light, and more and more payment: what's the matter

Expert Oleg Popenko noted that it is very difficult to save electricity when there are constant blackouts.. This even leads to people consuming more light than if it were without blackouts.

The fact is that at the moment when the light is on, all devices are massively turned on and all gadgets are charged in parallel.

"It turns out that in fact there is a blackout for household consumers and in fact they seem to be supposed not to consume electricity during blackouts, but it turns out that just at the moment when the population is supplied with electricity and they turn on all the appliances, they consume more" , the expert explained.

By the way, most of the electrical appliances in the house are consumed by an electric stove, as well as a hairdryer, an iron and an electric kettle.. Even the washing machine "eats" less.

How to save electricity

Energy efficiency specialist Vladimir Kuzmenko noted that the main thing in saving is consistency and desire.

Just imagine, if each family starts to consume at least 1 kilowatt less, how much will it be for a multi-million country?

"Your family is a small enterprise, then, as you know, every modern enterprise has certain standards and laws. Start creating such standards at home. Try to make the culture of saving become your internal family standard and a good example for others. It is with such organizational methods that opportunities begin, and subsequently the real numbers of savings for your family and the country as a whole," the specialist added.

Review your habits;

For example, turn off appliances and lighting at home every time in the place of the apartment where you do not need it. Also make it a habit to turn off appliances you don't use all the time.. Even if a small red LED is lit on the TV at night, a few kilowatts can “burn up” in a year.

Use technique with "eco" mode;

This mode really saves money for your family. The habit of using equipment in such "average" and economical modes will also extend its service life.

Start saving in the form of a game or a quest;

Set a goal to consume 10 kilowatts less next month. It can become an exciting quest and family game.

Buy LED lamps;

"Old-style lamps, in addition to shining brightly and performing their functions, also heat up. This additional energy for heating is exactly what we overpay for. Therefore, the scope of the use of incandescent lamps remains quite limited," the source explains.

Less water, less light

It is important to remember that if we reduce water consumption, then in this way we can reduce the load on our energy system.

"I do not suggest people to walk in dirty clothes, eat cold food and not wash, but I urge rational use of water. If the majority of people do this, then this, in turn, will help reduce the load on our energy system, the effect will be tangible," said Christina Nenno, an expert in the housing sector.

According to the expert, the average household can save about 100-150 kilowatts only if you do not constantly turn on warm and hot water.. This also applies to instantaneous electric heaters, which are installed directly to heat water in the tap.

What should be done to reduce water bills

If your washing machine is not fully loaded, it will use more water than usual. Wash only with the maximum load on the drum.

Interestingly, a leaking toilet can use up to 72,000 liters of water per year, while a faucet can waste up to 6,000 liters per month. Therefore, we recommend checking all plumbing for serviceability.

Economical plumbing, like a dual-flush toilet, can save your family of 3 up to 15 liters of water a day.

Try to shower faster. Thus, in a month you can save up to 500 liters of water.

When brushing your teeth or washing dishes, do not leave the faucet running.. So it will be possible to save hundreds of liters of water - that is how much will go down the drain in 3 minutes.

By the way, faucets with a sprayer in the bathroom and in the kitchen will wash off soap no worse than a regular faucet.. And at the same time, water will be spent many times less.

You can also pay less for heating: how to do it

The head of the board of the Oil and Gas Association of Ukraine, Andriy Zakrevskiy, advises to start saving on heat by adjusting your own boiler.

"In apartments with private heating, the heat supply can be adjusted to the schedules of power outages and thus save. For example, when they give light, you need to turn on the boiler for at least an hour in order to warm up the apartment. Subsequently, the boiler can be put on eco-mode," advises Andriy Zakrevskiy, Chairman of the Board of the Oil and Gas Association of Ukraine.

In apartments with central heating, such maneuvers are not possible.

By dressing tightly, you also save your own warmth and need less outside.

In order not to heat two rooms at once, the kitchen can be heated without using batteries, that is, cooking more on a gas stove.

In the bedroom, the bed can be heated with heating pads or hot water bottles, putting them under the covers.

Insulate the house, especially windows and doors. If there is no money for plastic ones, do not forget about film inserts.

Equip batteries located in niches with foil insulation, that is, place an aluf between the wall and the battery. This will save up to 20% of heat, and, accordingly, reduce bills.

With the help of a thermostat, you can regulate the flow of coolant to the battery.

But such a device can be installed by owners of apartments with centralized heating only on the condition that the apartment has a heat meter - a device that takes into account the flow of heating into the apartment and allows you to pay in the future only for the actual heat consumed in a particular apartment.