A rally in memory of those killed in the earthquake will be held near the Turkish Embassy in Kyiv

21:04 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On February 8 at 15:00, we invite concerned Ukrainians, public organizations, government representatives and media to gather at the Turkish Embassy in Kyiv (Panas Mirny St., 22) for the Action in memory of those killed in Turkey as a result of the earthquake.



On February 6, 2023, a powerful earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the 7.7 magnitude earthquake was the strongest since 1939.. Then almost 33 thousand people died, about 100 thousand were injured.



The first earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 occurred at 4.17 am local time, after which 42 aftershocks were recorded, the magnitude of the strongest was 6.6. Turkey has been declared the highest level of alert. The authorities turned to international assistance.



Then at about 13:30 local time, a second earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck.. Its epicenter was in the Elbistan region in the southeastern Turkish region of Kahramanmarash. In addition, another earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred 60 kilometers from the city of Malatya.

Seismic activity will persist in the region for some time.



Consequences of the tragedy

The Disaster and Emergency Administration (AFAD) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Turkey on the morning of February 7 reported that at least 3,381 people had died in the country and more than 20,426 were injured. The number of confirmed destroyed buildings is 5775.



Turkey declares seven days of mourning. The Turkish flag will be flown at half mast on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at all representations in the country and abroad.



In the provinces that were affected by the earthquake, education in schools and higher educational institutions was canceled.

Due to the elements, neighboring Syria also suffered, earthquakes (including underground ones) were also recorded in Kazakhstan, Georgia, Taiwan, Alaska, Argentina and a number of other countries.



Ukrainians are in solidarity with the people of Turkey and want to express their condolences to the Turkish people for the thousands of lost lives.

Ukrainians, like no one else, know what a tragedy is - they know what thousands of dead are, what destroyed houses and cities are, what victims under the rubble of houses are.



Ukraine never turns away from its partners - after all, Turkey is a reliable partner of Ukraine in the war with Russia: more than 100 trucks

humanitarian aid was donated to help Ukrainians; Turkey has blocked the Black Sea straits for Russian ships and maintains the integrity of Ukraine (Erdogan calls Crimea part of Ukraine); Turkish Bayraktors and Kirpi armored vehicles are supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Turkish mediation played a key role in unlocking Ukrainian grain exports; the like.



Despite the war in Ukraine, we remain humane and empathize with the grief of other states.