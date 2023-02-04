Air alert declared in all regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv

10:58 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

An air alert has been declared in all regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv. This is evidenced by the data on the air alert map on Saturday, February 4.

There is a danger of a missile attack by the aggressor country Russia.

Citizens are urged not to ignore air raid signals and head for shelters or safe places.

According to the monitoring group Belaruska Gayun, at about 9 am, an AWACS A-50U aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces took off from the Machulishchi airfield.

In addition, at 09:02, a MiG-31K VKS of the Russian Federation took off from the same airfield.

Recall that yesterday in Ukraine there was an alarm because of Russian aircraft with daggers.

It was also reported that the aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day inflicted eight strikes on the areas of concentration of the occupiers.