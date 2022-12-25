Eight Ukrainian women included in the list of "100 women of 2022" from the BBC

12:31 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Eight Ukrainian women included in the list of "100 women 2022" from the BBC. Each year, they compile a list of women from all corners of the world who inspire and influence the world in 2022.



Elena Zelensky, First Lady

After a full-scale Russian invasion, she used her status to show the suffering of the Ukrainian people, becoming the first wife of a foreign president to appeal to the US Congress.. She now focuses on supporting the mental health of children and families traumatized by war.

“Women have taken on even more responsibilities than in peacetime… A woman who survived this (war) will never take a step back. And I am sure that our inner confidence will grow,” Olena Zelenskaya.

Yana Zinkevich, politician and front-line medical volunteer

Yana personally took 200 wounded soldiers from the battlefield to a safe place. Her team, the volunteer organization Hospitallers, continues to provide first aid to wounded military and civilians, conducts medical training, and conducted about 6,000 evacuations.. Zinkevich, 27, is also one of the youngest members of the Ukrainian parliament and chairs a military medicine subcommittee.

Marina Vyazovskaya, mathematician

A Ukrainian mathematician who this year became only the second woman in history to win the prestigious Fields Medal, often referred to as the Nobel Prize in mathematics and awarded every four years. Marina Vyazovskaya received an award for her work on a 400-year-old puzzle and solved the problem of how to best pack spheres in eight-dimensional space.





Irina Kondratova, pediatrician

As head of the Kharkiv Regional Perinatal Center, Dr. Kondratova was given access to David Beckham's Instagram page in March to post about the problems they are facing.. Since 2014, her team has provided medical and psychological assistance to more than 3,000 women from the Lugansk and Donetsk regions.

“Our houses, roads, power plants, hospitals are destroyed - and life. But our dreams, our hopes and our faith are alive and stronger than ever,” Irina Kondratova.

Alexandra Matviychuk, human rights lawyer

For 15 years, Oleksandra Matviychuk has led the Center for Civil Liberties (CSO), which co-recipiented the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for its work documenting Russia's war crimes following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Courage has no gender" - Alexandra Matviychuk.

Yulia Paevskaya, paramedic

Famous Ukrainian civilian paramedic and founder of the volunteer medical unit "Angels of Tayra", who saved hundreds of wounded civilians and military personnel. Yulia Paevskaya, better known as Taira, was captured by Russian troops in March while helping to evacuate civilians from Mariupol.



Yulia Sachuk, defender of the rights of people with disabilities

Ukrainian human rights activist Yulia Sachuk leads the public organization of women with disabilities Fight For Right (“Fight for the Right”). She was among those who urgently responded to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, working around the clock with international organizations to coordinate evacuation plans to save the lives of thousands of Ukrainians with disabilities.

Christina Berdinsky, journalist

During the war in Ukraine, the well-known journalist Christina Berdinskikh traveled around the country and made reports from the regions that were shelled by Russia. Some of her material focused on daily life in a war-torn city.