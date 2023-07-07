Armed aggression of the Russian Federation: 494 Ukrainian children were killed, more than 1051 were injured
14:41 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine
In connection with the armed aggression of Russia, at least 494 Ukrainian children were killed, another 1051 were injured, the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.
"As of the morning of July 7, 2023, more than 1,545 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 494 children died and more than 1,051 were injured of varying severity," the report said.
In particular, on July 6, two 17-year-old girls were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Lviv..Earlier, on July 5, a 10-year-old boy was injured due to artillery shelling by the occupiers of the village of Belozerka, Kherson region.
Children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 472, Kharkiv - 297, Kiev - 129, Kherson - 115, Zaporozhye - 91, Mykolaiv - 89, Dnepropetrovsk - 83, Chernihiv - 71 and Lugansk - 67.
"These numbers are not final.. Work continues to install them in places of warfare, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the OGPU said.
