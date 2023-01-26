Belarusian troops stopped in Kirillovka

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that the Belarusian military drove into the territory of the occupied Kirillovka in the Zaporozhye region.
The official stated this on Thursday, January 26, on his Telegram channel.
The mayor added that this information is reported by local residents.
According to him, the Russian invaders in Melitopol placed military personnel every 100 meters.. The latter stop cars and passers-by, check documents and phones, warning of a "threat" from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The head of the city added that in the village of Mirnoye, Melitopol district, under the pretext of "protecting children from attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," a school was closed until January 30.
Fedorov also announced the goals of the invaders in the Zaporozhye region:
- to force residents not to wait, but to be afraid of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
- justify any terror in the occupation by "protecting" civilians;
- shell civilian infrastructure and shift the blame to the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
- build up military forces in the occupied territories.
