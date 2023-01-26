Belarusian troops stopped in Kirillovka

18:59 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine



The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that the Belarusian military drove into the territory of the occupied Kirillovka in the Zaporozhye region.



The official stated this on Thursday, January 26, on his Telegram channel.

“Yes, yesterday Belarusian soldiers drove into Kirillovka. They may be employees of a private military company. We do not know how they will cover up participation in the war against Ukraine. Maybe they will say that these are definitely not regular troops of Belarus, but in fact they are Belarusians. In fact, they have chevrons of some Vitebsk unit or brigade," he said.



The mayor added that this information is reported by local residents.

"The occupiers of the Zaporozhye region are spreading a 'warning of shelling' in propaganda social networks," the official said.



According to him, the Russian invaders in Melitopol placed military personnel every 100 meters.. The latter stop cars and passers-by, check documents and phones, warning of a "threat" from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The head of the city added that in the village of Mirnoye, Melitopol district, under the pretext of "protecting children from attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," a school was closed until January 30.



Fedorov also announced the goals of the invaders in the Zaporozhye region: