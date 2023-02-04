Warriors of the 131st battalion of the defense of Kyiv ask for weapons against drones

11:09 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Soldiers of the 131st Battalion of the Kyiv Terodefense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who defended the capital in March 2022 and are now fighting on the eastern front, are asking for help in buying weapons against drones.

"The first acquaintance with drones in our unit began back in March 2022 in the forests near Puscha Voditsa. These insidious small helicopters hovered overhead, transmitting the coordinates of our positions. Fortunately, the enemy artillery crews were far enough away, and the accuracy of the shelling was low. In the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, we faced a different picture: enemy drones loiter in the sky, transmitting the coordinates of observation posts, VOPs and ROPs of the battalion. The distance to enemy positions allows enemy mortar crews to deliver fairly accurate strikes. Unfortunately, we suffer losses, not being able to fight drones, and sometimes a pre-landed drone saves several lives at the same time. "Orks" are dropping chemical weapons and ammunition on the positions of our soldiers," the representatives of the battalion wrote.

According to the authors of the letter, they had little experience in using weapons against drones, but they are not in service with the battalion.

"The soldiers of the 131st battalion already had a positive experience of testing and using an anti-drone gun, incapacitating an enemy" bird ". We are convinced that this is a high-tech, effective and urgently needed weapon for our battalion.. We are not able to provide all units with anti-drone guns, so we turn to the readers of the site for help in acquiring anti-drone guns that will save the lives of the soldiers of the 131st battalion," they write.

Experts recommend the EDM4S (Electronic Drone Mitigation System by NT Service) model.

An improved analogue of this gun ANTIDRON-G6 + is produced in Ukraine. Military units that have already received such anti-drone guns confirm the high effectiveness of these weapons.

The cost of such a gun is 540 thousand UAH. We ask all those who are not indifferent to take an active part in collecting the necessary amount and thus help our army in the liberation of Ukraine from the occupiers.

Gathering on ANTIDRON-G6+

For the military unit A7297, we assemble it on an anti-drone gun. Our military is in dire need of it.

Goal: 540,000 hryvnia.

Monobank card number 5375 4112 0325 1991