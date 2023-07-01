10:49 01 July Kyiv, Ukraine

It's no secret that the Russian army is replenishing its thinning ranks not only with criminals. Military-political work is actively carried out among children. According to the Luhansk OVA, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Lugansk region, the Russian military will train nurses from girls in schools.

"In the new academic year, in the schools of the so-called LPR, instead of the discipline of life safety, the program will include the subject "Family Protection" - propaganda from the school desk," the report says.

According to the head of the OVA Artem Lysogor, the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation is developing a new curriculum for girls of school age, which provides for the training of sanitary instructors.

"Not tailors or cooks, not designers or programmers, but nurses for military formations," the head of the OVA said.

It is also reported that the Russians are suffering significant losses, as evidenced by the next steps aimed at expanding the network of military hospitals.

Recall that the Russians staged a graduation ceremony in Melitopol at gunpoint.

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers are teaching children in Crimea how to assemble machine guns.