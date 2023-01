19:41 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine



Today, on Monday, January 23, soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed six air targets in the eastern direction.



According to the Air Force Command, two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, a Ka-52 attack helicopter, two Kh-59 guided missiles, and an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV were destroyed.