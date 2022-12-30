Military events most remembered by Ukrainians this year

15:17 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, together with the social service of the Razumkov Center, summing up the results of the outgoing year, conducted a survey among Ukrainians. In particular, the organizers of the survey asked what military events this year they remember the most.

According to the Ukrainian citizens who participated in the survey, the most important event in the theater of military operations in Ukraine was the heroic defense of Mariupol by Ukrainian troops. For 39% of respondents, it is the battle for Mariupol from February to June 2022. was the most important event in

Russian-Ukrainian war.

No less important for Ukrainians is the liberation of Kherson from the invaders as a result of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 37% of citizens believe that the liberation of the Ukrainian city in the south of the country was the most important event in the 2022 war.



Closes the top three leaders of the liberation of the northern regions of Ukraine - Chernihiv, Kyiv and Sumy regions. The expulsion of Russian troops from these territories was the most important event for 33% of respondents.



Further, the Ukrainians named the following events: