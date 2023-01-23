The military received generators, drones and thermal imagers from Metinvest

14:04 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine



Border guards on the eastern front received 30 generators, 40 drones, 20 thermal imagers and 30 EcoFlow charging stations from Metinvest.



This was reported by the press service of the company on Monday, January 23.

“In addition, 300 sets of winter uniforms, shoes and thermal underwear of the highest quality and 100 tons of metal structures were handed over to the fighters to restore destroyed posts.. Assistance is provided within the framework of the Steel Front initiative, which was founded by Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



According to Alexander Vodoviz, head of Metinvest's project office, the company systematically provides assistance to all subdivisions that apply.