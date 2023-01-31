The military medical commission is being digitalized. This will make it easier for wounded soldiers to access treatment.

09:49 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Digital Development announced the digitalization of the military medical commission (VLK) - they want to introduce electronic document management for the VLK in order to simplify access to treatment for wounded soldiers.



VLK processes are not yet digitalized, wounded fighters need to collect paper documents in different institutions in order to confirm injuries and receive an expert opinion from the commission, said Mikhail Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation.

“For example, a military man was wounded near Bakhmut. They were evacuated to a Kyiv hospital for rehabilitation. After treatment, the fighter needs to return to his unit in order to get a paper referral to the VLK. Then collect a bunch of documents necessary for passing the VLK, which in general can be in another city. And such a “quest” must be completed, even if a military man’s arm or leg has been amputated,” writes Fedorov.

In the course of the reform, VLK plans not only to automate processes and introduce electronic document management between military institutions, but also to introduce the possibility of rehabilitation near the place of residence, work on the quality of service and barrier-free hospitals, and conduct professional retraining of doctors.