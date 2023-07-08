The military administration of Kyiv temporarily canceled the notification of the missile danger

07:36 08 July Kyiv, Ukraine

An unexpected announcement for the people of Kiev was published on the Telegram channel of the KGVA. The Kiev city military administration has warned city residents that it will temporarily not publish a warning on the beginning and end of an air raid alert in Kyiv on the mobile network.. This decision was made due to failures in the notification system.

"The Kiev city military administration will temporarily not announce the start and end of air alerts in the capital due to problems with emergency alerts," the statement said.

The administration urged to follow alarm messages in the Kyiv Digital application.

It is worth noting that last night during the air raid, residents of Kyiv received notifications by phone.

A service has already been fully introduced in Kyiv - a single number for all emergencies.

In Kyiv, the first pilot mobile shelter made of concrete was installed, which can protect against a blast wave and shrapnel damage.