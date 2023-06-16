During the NATO summit, Vilnius will be decorated with 33,000 Ukrainian flags

14:29 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Vilnius municipality joins the initiative to support Ukraine's accession to NATO and on July 7-11, at least 33,000 Ukrainian flags will be hung in the capital of Lithuania.



Delphi reports.



The Vilnius City Council approved a resolution on participation in the "Raising the Flag for Ukraine in NATO" initiative, organized by the Strong Together and Blue/Yellow public organizations.

"Since the beginning of the war, we have been actively supporting Ukraine. We want our support to be visible during the NATO summit as well. We understand the scale and importance of this meeting in the context of world political events, we also understand the opportunity to draw even more attention of the world to the situation in Ukraine and its desire to become a member of the Alliance,” said Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas.

The mayor called on residents and administrators of apartment buildings to take part in this initiative. He emphasized that no additional expenses are needed - the organizers of the initiative will take care of everything.



The chosen number of flags, 33,000, is symbolic - Ukraine could become the 33rd member of NATO.



On July 11-12, Vilnius will host a NATO summit, which will bring together the leaders of the countries of the Alliance.