During the NATO summit, Vilnius will be decorated with 33,000 Ukrainian flags

The Vilnius municipality joins the initiative to support Ukraine's accession to NATO and on July 7-11, at least 33,000 Ukrainian flags will be hung in the capital of Lithuania.
The Vilnius City Council approved a resolution on participation in the "Raising the Flag for Ukraine in NATO" initiative, organized by the Strong Together and Blue/Yellow public organizations.
The mayor called on residents and administrators of apartment buildings to take part in this initiative. He emphasized that no additional expenses are needed - the organizers of the initiative will take care of everything.
The chosen number of flags, 33,000, is symbolic - Ukraine could become the 33rd member of NATO.
On July 11-12, Vilnius will host a NATO summit, which will bring together the leaders of the countries of the Alliance.
