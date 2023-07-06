Two days of mourning declared in Lviv in memory of the victims of the rocket attack

As a sign of mourning and in memory of the victims of the Russian missile attack, the city authorities of Lviv decided to hold a two-day mourning.
This information was disseminated by Andrey Sadovy, the head of Lviv, through his channel in the Telegram messenger.
At night, the Russian side launched a missile attack on Lviv, which hit critical infrastructure and a residential building.
