The authorities of the DPR can not provide the population with water - CNS

According to the Center for National Resistance (CNS), there is a great shortage of drinking and even technical water in the territory of the so-called DNR.. The water supply is worn out and needs urgent repair.

Workers of the state unitary enterprise "DNR" controlled by the occupiers Vod Donbass cannot ensure the repair of networks and water supply and sanitation facilities. There is also a problem with the supply of drinking water to the population of the occupied cities.

It is noted that the shortage of water arose due to the fact that the occupation administration embezzled funds allocated for the repair of infrastructure.

Recall that in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, local residents noticed an announcement from the occupiers about the evacuation.

And in Melitopol, Russian occupiers are using blackmail and threats to force people to obtain Russian passports. Residents of the occupied territories are faced with a choice: get a Russian passport or die.