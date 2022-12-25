The Supreme Court recognized that the symbols of the division "Galicia" do not belong to the Nazi

08:01 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has ruled that the emblem of the Galicia division, namely the golden lion, does not belong to Nazi symbols.



This was announced on Facebook by lawyer Vyacheslav Yakubenko, representing the interests of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

"The Supreme Court has put an end to the lengthy legal epic initiated 5 years ago by representatives of the Russian world," Yakubenko wrote.

He clarified that the decision of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal dated September 23, 2020 was upheld, which confirmed the right of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance to assert that the symbols of the Galicia division do not belong to the Nazi, that is, are not prohibited in Ukraine.



The SS division "Galicia" was part of the German Waffen-SS troops, was formed in 1943, and in April 1945 was reformatted and formally included in the Ukrainian National Army, which was subordinate to the Ukrainian National Committee.