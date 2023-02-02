In January, the site of the project "I want to live" was visited by 4.7 million people from Russia

18:27 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

In January of this year, the website of the "I want to live" project, where you can get advice on how to safely surrender to Ukrainian captivity, was visited by 5.6 million users, 4.7 million of which are from Russia. The number of applications increased by almost 50%.



Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said that the greatest interest is observed among residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Krasnodar Territory, the Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod regions of Russia.



Both the military of the RF Armed Forces and members of their families, as well as Russians who are threatened with mobilization, apply.

“10 operators are involved on the hotlines of the project 24/7. Every day they receive 50-100 calls and requests to the project's chatbot, Telegram and WhatsApp messengers. As for those Russian servicemen who do not use the offer of the “I Want to Live” project, their fate is reflected in the daily reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yusov says.

Yusov noted that, at their own request, prisoners can return home as a result of an exchange or seek asylum in Ukraine and some EU countries.



In January of this year, the site of the project "I want to live" was also visited by 350 thousand people from Ukraine, mainly from the temporarily occupied territories. Russia began conducting forced mobilization there shortly before the full-scale invasion and, according to human rights activists, has already sent more than 100,000 men to the war. At least 23 thousand of them died.