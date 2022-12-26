In the airspace of Ukraine "fixed the flight of Santa Claus"

09:31 25 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Air Force of Ukraine on the eve of Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar published a screenshot of the map of the Flightradar24 project, where they recorded "Santa Claus in the airspace of Ukraine". The corresponding screen was published on the night of Sunday, December 25 on Facebook.

"Ukrainian Air Force welcomes Santa1 in Ukrainian airspace and guarantees a safe flight!"

In the picture, instead of the symbol of aircraft over Ukraine, reindeer and Santa's sleigh are depicted.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas.

Recall that two years ago near Kyiv, Santa on a paraglider scattered sweets.