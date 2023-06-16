16 Tram2000 cars arrived in Vinnitsa from Zurich

14:20 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

16 Tram2000 cars from the last batch delivered by the Swiss city of Zurich have arrived in Vinnitsa.



The mayor of Vinnytsia, Sergei Morgunov, announced this in his message on the social network Facebook.



He noted that the last tram from this batch was delivered from Zurich on May 27, and another 19 cars are expected in the near future..



Tram2000 wagons will be put on the city rails when their technical and legal preparation is completed. It is planned that the launch of new trams will already take place this summer, according to Mayor Morgunov.



The city council of Vinnitsa added that this year the city plans to receive a total of 16 wagons.



And in the period from 2024 to 2026, it is planned to transfer the rest of the cars and other components, including tram rails..



The appearance of Tram 2000 will replace the obsolete models of Mirage trams, which are currently in operation in Vinnitsa.