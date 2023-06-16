Ukrzaliznytsia is working on "women's coupes"

14:17 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

A compartment for women may appear in Ukrainian trains. "Women's compartments" will be introduced experimentally on several long-distance routes.

This was reported in the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"They will be tested for several months, after which, together with society and specialists, they will make decisions on scaling. This will depend on" real demand and feedback "," the UZ says.

At the first stage, it will be possible to buy tickets for women's compartments only through the Ukrzaliznytsia application. Such places will be sold at no additional cost.

In 2010, the company already introduced such a service, but it was not in demand, because it was available exclusively at the box office, the UZ noted.

“We understand that women's coupes are not a panacea, but only a temporary reinforcing element in a set of solutions that will treat the roots of the problem.. And the problem is deeper and needs systematic sexual education at the national level, delimitation of the concepts of courage and aggression in the educational process (when force does not transform into permissiveness), as well as reforms of the judicial system,” said Oleksandr, head of communications and marketing for the passenger direction of Ukrzaliznytsia Shevchenko.

The trains will also develop a set of measures with panic buttons and alarms in the compartment, video surveillance, increased patrolling and inevitable punishment for any proven manifestation of claims, Ukrzaliznytsia says.