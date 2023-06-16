Ukrzaliznytsia is working on "women's coupes"

A compartment for women may appear in Ukrainian trains. "Women's compartments" will be introduced experimentally on several long-distance routes.
This was reported in the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.
At the first stage, it will be possible to buy tickets for women's compartments only through the Ukrzaliznytsia application. Such places will be sold at no additional cost.
In 2010, the company already introduced such a service, but it was not in demand, because it was available exclusively at the box office, the UZ noted.
The trains will also develop a set of measures with panic buttons and alarms in the compartment, video surveillance, increased patrolling and inevitable punishment for any proven manifestation of claims, Ukrzaliznytsia says.
A petition demanding the introduction of separate carriages for women and men on Ukrzaliznytsia trains was registered in May 2023. The petitioners are proposing to add at least one separate carriage on long flights that take longer than six hours.
