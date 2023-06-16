Ukrenergo spoke about the state of the energy system of Ukraine on June 14

12:19 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The needs of consumers are now covered by electricity produced exclusively by Ukrainian power plants, Ukrenergo reported as of the morning of June 14.

Since the beginning of the day, one of the nuclear units has started working after a scheduled repair. The return of clear weather made it possible to intensify the generation of electricity at solar power plants.



At the same time, along with a decrease in the level of floods, the production of electricity at hydroelectric power plants is also decreasing. At thermal and nuclear power plants, instead of returning to work, other units are included in the repair. Therefore, the request of power engineers to transfer the use of powerful equipment from evening hours to night and day remains relevant in order to reduce the load in the power system and facilitate its balancing.



According to Ukrenergo, the water level in the flooded areas is gradually decreasing, the repair teams of the oblenergo are beginning to examine and restore power grids, where there is permission from the military. In the Nikolaev region, more than 600 consumers have resumed power, about 1 thousand remain disconnected.

In addition, during the rocket attacks in the evening and at night, the networks of oblenergos in the frontline regions of the Donetsk region and Kharkiv region were damaged. More than 3,500. consumers. Rescue operations will begin as soon as the security situation permits.



In the Donetsk region, regional energy teams resumed power supply to more than 4,000 consumers during the day, which were de-energized due to hostilities.



According to Ukrenergo, imports from Slovakia of 10-90 MW are scheduled for June 14. In the evening hours, the largest consumption of imports and exports is absent.