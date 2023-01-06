Ukrenergo urged to consume electricity wisely

12:06 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As of 11:00 on January 6, consumption in Ukraine continues to grow due to a gradual decrease in temperature. To ensure a balance in the energy system, consumption limits have been brought to all regions.

This was reported on January 6 by the press service of Ukrenergo.



It is noted that exceeding the limits will lead to the application of emergency restrictions.

"Yesterday, emergency shutdowns were introduced in most regions due to exceeding the limits.. During the night period, the power plants produce enough electricity to cover consumption," the company said.

Ukrenergo stressed that a significant cooling is expected in the near future and the energy system is not able to fully cover the increase in consumption due to the damage and occupation of a number of power plants by the enemy.



In this regard, the inhabitants of Ukraine were urged to consume electricity wisely.



Power engineers are constantly working to restore enemy-damaged facilities, but repairs require significant resources and time, the company said.