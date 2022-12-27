Bodies of 42 fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - Ministry of Reintegration

15:30 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 27, another transfer of bodies took place - 42 dead servicemen were delivered to the territory controlled by Ukraine, the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reports.

"Today, another transfer of bodies took place - 42 dead were delivered. In total, the Ombudsman from the missing since his appointment managed to return the bodies of 869 defenders home," the report says.

Oleg Kotenko, Commissioner for Missing Persons, stressed that work on the exchange of military personnel continues.

"Despite the fact that the negotiation process is complex and lengthy, we are trying to speed it up.. We understand every family that is waiting for the return and honoring of the defenders. We'll get everyone back," he added.

It is noted that the office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, together with law enforcement agencies, continue to return home the defenders of Ukraine.