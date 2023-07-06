45 soldiers and two children returned to Ukraine

45 of our soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and two civilians were returned to Ukraine from captivity, the head of the President's Office said.
Among them are two officers, 41 privates and sergeants, a civilian employee of Azovstal and a terrorist fighter from Kherson.
Also today they returned home Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia - 6-year-old Renat and 10-year-old Varvara.
Their mother, a combat medic, returned to Ukraine during a big exchange in October 2022. She and her husband have long been waiting for the return of their children, whom Russia illegally deported in an attempt to cover up the kidnapping.
