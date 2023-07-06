45 soldiers and two children returned to Ukraine

15:58 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

45 of our soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and two civilians were returned to Ukraine from captivity, the head of the President's Office said.

Among them are two officers, 41 privates and sergeants, a civilian employee of Azovstal and a terrorist fighter from Kherson.

"We are returning the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. There are wounded soldiers. Also the military from Donetsk, including Bakhmut, Zaporozhye and Kharkiv directions. Each of them is a hero. Our team, together with the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, continues to fulfill the task of President Volodymyr Zelensky - to return everyone," Yermak wrote.

Also today they returned home Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia - 6-year-old Renat and 10-year-old Varvara.



Their mother, a combat medic, returned to Ukraine during a big exchange in October 2022. She and her husband have long been waiting for the return of their children, whom Russia illegally deported in an attempt to cover up the kidnapping.