It was possible to return a teenager from the occupied Luhansk region to Ukraine

12:06 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A 14-year-old boy, who was temporarily in the occupied Luhansk region, returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.



The Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories announces the return of a 14-year-old boy to the territory controlled by Ukraine, where the Russian occupiers previously temporarily stayed in the Luhansk region. This information was published in the Telegram.



In April of this year, Anastasia turned to the Ministry of Reintegration with a request to help return her 14-year-old brother Pavel from the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region. Earlier, Anastasia moved from Lysichansk to Dnipro, leaving her brother in the Luhansk region.

"Recently, the guy found himself in an orphanage and was placed in an orphanage in Lugansk," the Ministry of Reintegration noted.

Upon learning of this, Anastasia decided to pick up her brother as soon as possible.. Guardianship was issued under a simplified procedure that is valid for the period of martial law in Ukraine.

"A few days ago, Anastasia and Pavel returned to Ukraine. The entire return process took about a month," the message says.



The Ministry of Reintegration expressed gratitude to the public union "Ukrainian Network for the Rights of the Child" for their help in returning another Ukrainian child.