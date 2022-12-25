It was possible to return to Ukraine a teenager from Donbass, who was “adopted” by a Russian family

12:58 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On Monday, December 19, 16-year-old Sergey was returned to Ukraine, who spent almost 8 months in the Russian Federation, where he was "adopted" by a Russian family.



This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets.

“The guy lived near Mariupol, shortly before the war he lost his parents, but he has a sister, and now he has caring compatriots who are ready to help him. After the Russian occupiers seized his native settlement, he and many other children were taken to Donetsk, and then to Russia," the Ombudsman said.

It is known that Maria Lvova-Belova, Children's Ombudsman of the Russian Federation, who came to communicate with children for the propaganda media, decided the fate of Sergei and other deported Ukrainian children and sent them for adoption to Russian families.



The family in which the guy had to be had three children of his own and already one adopted. Sergei did not talk to the new family.

“I was just in college, talking to friends I met there,” said a guy who was studying auto mechanics there.

According to the young man, the attitude in that family towards him was not cruel, but all the time he did not leave the thought that he should return to Ukraine. Sergei wrote to one of the chatbots that he wanted to return home from Russia and received an answer that they would help him with this.



The Ombudsman did not provide details of the return, but said that yesterday the guy was met at the border with Ukraine and he is happy that he is finally home.