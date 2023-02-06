Ukraine managed to return two children illegally taken to Russia

11:36 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Two children returned to Ukraine, who were deported by the occupiers from the Kremennaya Lugansk region. This was reported by the press service of the Luhansk OVA.

"With the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration, two more children who were illegally taken to the territory of the aggressor state were returned to Ukraine. The girls, thirteen and fifteen years old, were taken into care and taken home by their older sister. The family is now in Volyn. Two younger sisters who, together with their mother at the time of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, lived in the Kremennaya Luhansk region, were deported to Ryazan. In Russia, the mother died, and the children ended up in an orphanage," the OVA reported.



It is reported that the elder sister of the girls, who managed to evacuate to the Volyn region with her family, applied to the Ministry of Reintegration.



Together, they went from registering custody of the girls to their return to Ukraine.