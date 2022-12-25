Slovak train arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the start of the war

10:53 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The first flight arrived in Ukraine from the Slovak city of Kosice after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia.

"The first flight since the beginning of the full-scale invasion from the Slovak Kosice arrived in the Ukrainian Mukachevo: the first 30 passengers spent a little more time on the road due to a snowstorm, but they are already warming up with kiizliks (potato pancakes)," the message says.

It is indicated that the train will stop in Cierna nad Tysou and in Chop - "the new railway hub of Transcarpathia with flights to Kiev, Zaporozhye, Dnipro, Kharkov, Poltava, Vinnitsa, Khmelnitsky, Ternopil, Lviv, Uzhgorod."



At Mukachevo station, boarding will take place from a separate platform: "when exiting the station, turn left up to 10 minutes on foot to the western platform."



Flight schedule:

No. 960/961 Kosice - Mukachevo at 08:46, arrival at 14:00;

No. 962/963 Kosice - Mukachevo at 11:46 and arrive at 16:53;

From Mukachevo - at 14:48 and 18:16 will arrive at 18:17 and 21:33, respectively.

Via Chop:

in the direction of Mukachevo - at 12:00 and 14:51;

in the direction of Kosice - at 16:13 and 19:26.

The flight is operated by a Slovak diesel train of Czech production for 78 seats + three bike seats.