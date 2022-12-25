Slovak train arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the start of the war

The first flight arrived in Ukraine from the Slovak city of Kosice after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia.
It is indicated that the train will stop in Cierna nad Tysou and in Chop - "the new railway hub of Transcarpathia with flights to Kiev, Zaporozhye, Dnipro, Kharkov, Poltava, Vinnitsa, Khmelnitsky, Ternopil, Lviv, Uzhgorod."
At Mukachevo station, boarding will take place from a separate platform: "when exiting the station, turn left up to 10 minutes on foot to the western platform."
Flight schedule:
At Mukachevo station, boarding will take place from a separate platform: "when exiting the station, turn left up to 10 minutes on foot to the western platform."
Flight schedule:
- No. 960/961 Kosice - Mukachevo at 08:46, arrival at 14:00;
- No. 962/963 Kosice - Mukachevo at 11:46 and arrive at 16:53;
- From Mukachevo - at 14:48 and 18:16 will arrive at 18:17 and 21:33, respectively.
Via Chop:
- in the direction of Mukachevo - at 12:00 and 14:51;
- in the direction of Kosice - at 16:13 and 19:26.
The flight is operated by a Slovak diesel train of Czech production for 78 seats + three bike seats.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments