The first "shaheed catchers" were delivered to Ukraine. They already protect the energy infrastructure

15:09 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The first "shaheed hunters" have been delivered to Ukraine, they are already protecting energy facilities from Russian kamikaze drones, the Ministry of Digital Affairs reported.



Currently purchased six anti-hostile drone systems. These are radar and signal jamming systems that help detect and block enemy UAVs.



The drone is called Fortem Drone Hunter F700, it is equipped with radar control and artificial intelligence. It can fly at speeds over 100 kilometers per hour.

“These are the most advanced defense technologies that protect US strategic facilities,” the ministry said.

Collecting for "catchers" in October 2022 was opened by Monobank together with the United24 platform and volunteer Igor Lachenkov. One "catcher" costs about 50 million hryvnia.