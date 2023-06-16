In the Ukrainian capital, in solidarity with the Crimean Tatar people, the main flag of Ukraine was lowered to half mast

09:31 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Flag of Ukraine, installed in the Memorial Complex of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II, was flown at half mast today, May 18, in solidarity with the Crimean Tatars.

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vyacheslav Nepop.

May 18 marks the 79th anniversary of the Soviet regime's deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea. The deportation was a forced resettlement of the Crimean Tatars from their homeland - the Crimea, which was carried out by the Soviet authorities.

According to the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of 2015, May 18 was declared the Day of Remembrance of the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people.

"Eight years ago, Ukraine recognized the deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as genocide.. Today, almost 80 years later, as never before, we feel the pain of the Crimean Tatar people, who are now forced to live under the yoke of the occupier on our common land.. Therefore, the city, as a sign of solidarity, lowered its flag to half-mast on the Day of Remembrance of the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people," the official said.

The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, recalled that Moscow plans another attempt to destroy an entire nation.

"Unpunished evil has the property of returning with even more terrible crimes.. This axiom is confirmed by the horrific crimes of Russian military aggression, which began with the military seizure and occupation of Crimea in February-March 2014 and continues with the full-scale invasion of Russian troops on the mainland of Ukraine, carried out from February 24, 2022," Chubarov said.

The ominous plans of Moscow are aimed at destroying the independent Ukrainian state, erasing the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar peoples from the earth.