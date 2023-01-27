It will be possible to get married in Ukrainian embassies abroad

15:16 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukrainian embassies abroad, it will be possible to get married, annul a marriage or make changes to civil status records, the Ministry of Regional Development reports.



Foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine received the right to use the State Register of Civil Status of Citizens by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.



In addition, embassies abroad will be able to re-issue state registration certificates regardless of the location of the paper original.



The register of Ukrainian embassies and other diplomatic institutions where it will be possible to get married will be determined by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The decision will enter into force 10 days after its publication.



Due to the martial law in Ukraine, you can register a marriage on the day of application. In addition, the option of marriage in video mode is available, without personal presence (for the military, law enforcement officers and hospital workers).



In the first six months of 2022, a record number of marriages were registered in Ukraine - 103,903. This is 21% more than in the same period in 2021, and an absolute record for the last seven years.