Nearly 120,000 unemployed registered in Ukraine

As of early June, 119.2 thousand people in Ukraine had the status of unemployed, more than two-thirds of them were women, the State Employment Service reports.
23% of the registered unemployed are under the age of 35; 29% - from 35 to 44 years; 29% - from 45 to 55 years; and 19% - over 55 years old. At the same time, 43% of the registered unemployed received higher education, 36% - vocational education, 21% - general secondary education.
Among the registered unemployed, 19% were previously employed in trade, 17% - in public administration, defense, compulsory social insurance, 15% - in the processing industry, 12% - in agriculture, forestry and fisheries.
As of June 1, 2023, the number of vacancies registered with the State Employment Service amounted to 41.3 thousand compared to 25.3 thousand in June 2022. At the same time, as of June 1, 2023, on average in Ukraine, 3 unemployed people applied for one vacant job.
