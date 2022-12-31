11,500 "points of indestructibility" earned in Ukraine - GTC

16:18 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As of the end of 2022, there are almost 11.5 thousand "points of indestructibility" in Ukraine, opened with the assistance of the State Emergency Service (SSES), businesses and local authorities.



This was announced on December 30 by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"There are almost 11,500 "points of indestructibility" operating in Ukraine. They were organized by the regional authorities, the State Emergency Service and responsible business, so that in case of an emergency our people would have contact and assistance," he said on his Telegram channel.

The official added that the Ukrainian authorities are engaged in restoring normal life in settlements liberated from Russian occupation.

"From February to this day, 1884 settlements have been de-occupied. Immediately behind the APU, the Ukrainian authorities came there. Restoration of infrastructure, electricity, water and gas supply, humanitarian aid, restoration of public services, cash payments. Since the first days of the war, we have been restoring everything that the Russians destroyed - housing, hospitals, schools, infrastructure, energy," Tymoshenko stressed.

According to him, more than 15,000 infrastructure facilities have already been restored in the liberated territories.

"Infrastructure is one of our main priorities. 15,199 objects have already been restored, almost the same number is in the process. Protection of 297 energy facilities is now organized. Specialists work 24/7 so that people can receive light, heat and water," the official said.

In addition, on the northern border, Ukraine is equipping protective structures - anti-vehicle and anti-personnel barriers, minefields and reinforced concrete sections, which should prevent a new Russian invasion, Tymoshenko added.