11,500 "points of indestructibility" earned in Ukraine - GTC

As of the end of 2022, there are almost 11.5 thousand "points of indestructibility" in Ukraine, opened with the assistance of the State Emergency Service (SSES), businesses and local authorities.
This was announced on December 30 by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
The official added that the Ukrainian authorities are engaged in restoring normal life in settlements liberated from Russian occupation.
According to him, more than 15,000 infrastructure facilities have already been restored in the liberated territories.
In addition, on the northern border, Ukraine is equipping protective structures - anti-vehicle and anti-personnel barriers, minefields and reinforced concrete sections, which should prevent a new Russian invasion, Tymoshenko added.
After a massive shelling by Russian troops on November 23, "points of indestructibility" began to be deployed in Ukraine. "Points of indestructibility" are places where, in the event of a long blackout due to shelling, a person can recharge mobile devices, warm up and drink hot drinks. Points can be found on the online map .
