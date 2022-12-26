A new car registration algorithm has been launched in Ukraine

19:22 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

From December 14, a new algorithm for registration / re-registration of vehicles has been operating at the service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Now car registration will be faster.



This was told by the head of the communications department of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ekaterina Samitovskaya.



She noted that two resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine came into force today, making changes to the procedure for providing services related to the registration and re-registration of vehicles in Ukraine. These changes will allow you to receive services online.



Why the rules have changed

According to Samitovskaya, the Ministry of Internal Affairs wants to simplify the algorithm for obtaining any public services and reduce the time for processing documents.. Therefore, re-registration and registration of a car should take place on the same day.

"Earlier, the seller and the buyer applied to the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and for a long time went through different steps to register or re-register a car. Now it is possible for the car seller to first go through an expert study in any city. Then contact any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to register the vehicle, spending up to 30 minutes. This expert opinion is valid for 10 days," she said.

The package of documents remains unchanged:

the passport,

identification code,

vehicle registration certificate.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the expert study algorithm is simplified when the car is new, when the owner's personal data needs to be changed. And during the culling procedure: when the car is not usable and needs to be disposed of.

"Expert services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are located near each service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. There is an electronic queue. The coupon can be taken both on the website and in the terminal of the premises of the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Samitovskaya said.

Such changes, according to her, will allow in the future to highlight the expert assessment and develop such a functionality where registration will be done online.



What innovations operate during martial law

During martial law, we have an electronic queue for services. Also, obtaining a driver's license has been improved: in particular, it is not necessary to provide a medical certificate when replacing a driver's license.