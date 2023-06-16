In Ukraine will launch a center for countering fraudulent operations under the cyber police

14:23 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukraine, at the end of summer - beginning of autumn, a center will start functioning under the cyber police, which will counteract fraudulent operations.



This was told by the Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klimenko.



According to him, at present, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is working with the National Bank to minimize the losses of people who nevertheless fell into the hook of scammers.. Once again, the center will quickly respond to challenges in order to minimize the impact of fraudsters working not only from the territory of Ukraine, but also abroad.



Klymenko noted that it is much more difficult to "get" attackers abroad, so cooperation with Europol, with European colleagues, as well as with the ministries of internal affairs and cyber police officers of other countries is very important in order to have information and solve crimes faster.



So far, law enforcement officers reveal only about 30% of cases of fraud.

"But first of all, we are closing sources, centers, generally blocking their access to work with Ukraine.. This also applies to server equipment, and "work" in places of deprivation of liberty, and not only in free territories, but also in temporarily occupied territories," the official stressed.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, phishing sites have gained particular popularity among cyber scammers.. Criminals disguise sites as resources for processing social payments from the state, funds, and international organizations.



In order not to become a victim of scammers, you should pay attention to the fact that a phishing site expresses, first of all, a difference in the URL. It's about extra characters or misspellings. Users should always avoid suspicious hyperlinks and enter sensitive data. Therefore, it is recommended to use trusted sites for shopping, and to obtain information on social benefits from the official pages of state bodies.