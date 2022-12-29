Portal on urban development reform launched in Ukraine

18:03 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine has launched an Internet portal dedicated to the draft law No. 5655 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Reforming the Sphere of Urban Development".



This was reported on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Regional Development.

"Ukraine has launched a portal on urban planning reform, where you can get acquainted with the concept of the reform, watch video discussions and get answers to the most common questions," the report says.

In particular, the portal contains information about bill No. 5655, as well as "the main "myths" about the document and answers". The ministry says it also provides an opportunity for visitors to ask questions about the reform and get feedback.