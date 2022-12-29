Portal on urban development reform launched in Ukraine

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine has launched an Internet portal dedicated to the draft law No. 5655 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Reforming the Sphere of Urban Development".
This was reported on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Regional Development.
In particular, the portal contains information about bill No. 5655, as well as "the main "myths" about the document and answers". The ministry says it also provides an opportunity for visitors to ask questions about the reform and get feedback.
The portal is available at the link .
People's Deputies adopted bill 5655 on July 1, 2021. The document, in particular, provides for the liquidation of the State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate (GAI), which previously performed the functions of state urban planning supervision. This body agreed on the commissioning of facilities. After the liquidation of the GACI, the customer can choose for himself who will control the construction: the executive body of the village, township, city council for urban planning control or private controllers - authorized legal entities with whom he concludes an agreement.
Another provision of the bill is the creation of a unified state electronic system in the field of construction. Registration of the right to perform preparatory and construction work will be carried out only through this electronic system. The right to use this register will be given to notaries and state registrars.
