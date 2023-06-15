New platforms launched in Ukraine, where war crimes of the Russian Federation are recorded

07:49 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine has launched the Book of Memory platform, which collects the stories of witnesses and victims of Russian war crimes, as well as the Kremlin's Voice platform, a database of Russian propagandists.

On the Book of Memory website , activists of the public organization Internews Ukraine note that the Book is a collection of stories that have happened to Ukrainians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion: “Deportation of Ukrainians, killing of civilians, detention and torture of prisoners and military personnel, discovery of mass graves in the regions ... ".

"Each story is unique. But they have one thing in common - evidence of the terrible events that occurred due to Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Book of Memory is a virtual archive, a place where you can explore the consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian war,” said Alena Grishko, senior project analyst.

All texts are illustrated with images created by artificial intelligence.

The database contains Russian propagandists who provide informational support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and whose rhetoric created the basis for aggression and war crimes. The database collects evidence of such activity.



Examples of aggressive statements by propagandists posted on the platform can become an evidence base when they are brought to justice, the organizers say.



Anyone can expand this database - share the name of the propagandist and confirmation of his hostile activities, and Internews Ukraine analysts will check and create a dossier.