Electricity production increased in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

12:10 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukraine, a slight increase in electricity consumption is predicted. At the same time, its production increased due to the launch of one of the CHPP units, as well as an increase in generation at other power facilities.



This was reported by Ukrenergo on Friday, January 20.

"The capacity deficit has decreased, but is still significant. Electricity production has increased after the repair of one of the CHP units, a slight increase in the generation of other CHPs and HPPs, as well as renewable energy sources (RES). In the evening peak, generation can cover a little more than 3/4 of consumption. All oblenergos have proven consumption limits per day ... Exceeding the limits leads to the risk of creating emergency situations in the energy system. Therefore, emergency shutdowns are used to prevent them.

It is also indicated that last night, as a result of shelling, the power line was again disconnected, which provided power to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The line was quickly returned to service.