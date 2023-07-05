Electricity consumption has increased in Ukraine — Ukrenergo

17:14 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Against the background of rising temperatures in Ukraine, an increase in electricity consumption is recorded from 16:00 to 23:00 due to the use of air conditioners.



This was reported by the press service of the national energy company Ukrenergo.

"With rising air temperatures, consumption in the energy system in the evening hours yesterday increased by 9% compared to the same period on weekdays last week," the report says.

At the same time, the period of maximum consumption during the day also changed.. With this in mind, the company calls for reducing electricity consumption in the evening.

"If last week the evening peak was at 19:00 - 22:00, then from Monday the load on the energy system is felt from 16:00 to 23:00. To give the power system the opportunity to recover and facilitate balancing, it is necessary to reduce electricity consumption in the evening hours of the day from 00:00 to 23:00," Ukrenergo said.

The company asks consumers to transfer the use of powerful equipment from the evening hours to other hours of the day or at night, and also not to turn on several powerful devices at the same time.



At the same time, electricity generation is sufficient to meet the needs of consumers, the company assured.