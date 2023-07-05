Electricity consumption has increased in Ukraine — Ukrenergo

Against the background of rising temperatures in Ukraine, an increase in electricity consumption is recorded from 16:00 to 23:00 due to the use of air conditioners.
This was reported by the press service of the national energy company Ukrenergo.
At the same time, the period of maximum consumption during the day also changed.. With this in mind, the company calls for reducing electricity consumption in the evening.
The company asks consumers to transfer the use of powerful equipment from the evening hours to other hours of the day or at night, and also not to turn on several powerful devices at the same time.
At the same time, electricity generation is sufficient to meet the needs of consumers, the company assured.
