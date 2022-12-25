The number of child victims of war has increased in Ukraine

15:12 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As of the morning of December 16, at least 1,308 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.



According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 449 children died and at least 859 were injured to varying degrees.



According to the UCP, it became known about the death on December 14 of two boys aged 14 and 17 in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region. They were blown up by an anti-tank mini.



On December 12, as a result of enemy shelling of Kherson, two children aged 6 and 10 were injured.



On December 15, a 16-year-old girl was wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops of Marganets in the Dnepropetrovsk region.



Children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 428, Kharkiv - 267, Kyiv - 117, Mykolaiv - 80, Zaporozhye - 78, Kherson - 74, Chernihiv - 68, Lugansk - 65, Dnepropetrovsk - 34.



These data are not final, since they continue to establish the number of victims among children in places of active hostilities in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the OGPU noted.



Due to the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 3126 educational institutions were damaged, 337 of them were completely destroyed.