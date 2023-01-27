Ukraine approves new license plate format

18:14 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A new format of license plates for cars will appear in Ukraine, which will be registered online and through the Diya application, according to the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.



On license plates of cars that will be issued electronically, instead of the first two letters indicating the region, the following designations will be used:

ED, DC - will receive cars that were issued using the means of the driver's electronic account of the functional subsystem of the Unified State Register of the unified information system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;





DI, PD - will receive cars that were issued through the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services, in particular using the mobile application of the Diya portal.

The car registration service in the electronic account or through the Action was supposed to be launched in December 2022, but has not yet been launched.