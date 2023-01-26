In Ukraine, the use of plastic bags has decreased

During the year of the government's decision to establish minimum retail prices for plastic bags, Ukrainians have reduced their purchases from 40% to 90%. At the same time, the consumption of biodegradable bags has more than doubled.
This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Denis Kudin based on the analysis of information provided by the Association of Retailers of Ukraine.
According to him, the decrease in sales of plastic bags occurred in the face of rising prices for their purchase, which contributed to the creation of the necessary economic guarantees for manufacturers of plastic bags.
And also - stimulated these manufacturers to modernize production and technological processes and develop the production of biodegradable plastic bags, and ultimately led to an increase in their sales.
