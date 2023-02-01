The situation in the energy system has improved in Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

18:43 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ministry of Energy, on Wednesday, February 1, the situation in the energy system of Ukraine has improved, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reports.

"On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the situation with the energy supply to consumers improved slightly compared to the previous day. Due to the completion of repair work at some power units of thermal generation, a decrease in the volume of power shortages is expected compared to yesterday. The expected deficit for the evening high will be about 21% of the requirement.



It is noted that the most difficult situation with blackouts in Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkov regions. Due to the shortage of generating capacity, the largest share of disconnected consumers is in the Sumy, Volyn, Ternopil and Kirovohrad regions.