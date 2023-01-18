Chatbot about free medical services and patients' rights created in Ukraine

12:02 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The public organization "Drug Control" has created a chatbot "Calendar of Healthy Ukrainians", which provides information about medical services financed from the state budget, and the rights of patients in general.



This was reported in the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

"Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine has brought a lot of suffering and trials, but war is no reason to put health on the back burner.. Taking care of your health is an investment in our future and one of the best investments in victory. To show that prevention is not only important, but also simple and accessible, a chat bot "Calendar of Healthy Ukrainians" was created, the Ministry of Health explained.

In the service, you can find out what tests or vaccinations should be done at a particular age, and get personalized recommendations to improve your health. In addition, the chatbot shows the closest medical facilities to the user, where they provide the necessary services.



It is noteworthy that the "Calendar of Healthy Ukrainians" was concluded on the basis of the recommendations of WHO, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and family doctors. It also uses up-to-date data from the NHSU on the places of provision of medical services.