Significant shortage of capacity in the energy system persists in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

11:39 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the rocket attacks on January 14, a significant shortage of power in the energy system remains in Ukraine.

It is reported by Ukrenergo.

"As of 10.30 on January 17, there is a significant shortage of power in the power system, especially in the morning and evening consumption peaks.. These are the consequences of massive missile and drone attacks on the energy infrastructure.

According to Ukrenergo, all distribution system operators have been given daily consumption limits.



The company recalled that each oblenergo draws up schedules of planned hourly outages that ensure the consumption of the region at the level of the proven limit. Due to their excess, emergency shutdowns have already been applied in six regions of Ukraine.



Also, due to adverse weather conditions (gusty wind, icing of wires) in the central regions there are local outages in the networks of distribution system operators, power is being restored.