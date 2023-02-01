Significant power deficit persists in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

12:30 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukraine, electricity consumption is at the level of Tuesday. At the same time, a significant shortage of capacity remains, Ukrenergo reports on Wednesday, February 1.

"The energy system is still recovering from the strikes. In addition, several blocks of thermal power plants are under repair for technological reasons.. As a result, electricity generation at operating power plants cannot fully cover consumption.

At the same time, it is noted that all oblenergos "proven somewhat increased consumption limits that are valid during the day."

"So far, exceeding the limits is not recorded. At the same time, emergency shutdowns will be applied during the day in case of non-compliance with the limits," Ukrenergo noted.

At the same time, in Ukraine, the restoration of energy infrastructure facilities damaged during the last massive attack on January 26 is underway.