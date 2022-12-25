More than 6,700 civilians have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the war

08:53 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

From the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to December 4, 2022, 17,181 civilians have suffered in Ukraine, including 6,702 deaths and 10,479 injured.



This is discussed in the report of the United Nations.



Among the dead were 2,626 men, 1,794 women and 424 children.. The sex of another 1,858 dead adults is still unknown.



In Donetsk and Lugansk regions, 9,430 victims (3,978 dead) were recorded, of which 7,395 people were in government-controlled territory, and 2,035 people were in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed "republics".



In other regions of Ukraine under government control, 2,724 deaths and 5,027 injured were recorded when the casualties occurred.

"The majority of reported civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact zone, including heavy artillery and multiple rocket launcher attacks, as well as rocket and air strikes," the UN report said.

At the same time, it is noted that according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), actual casualty figures are much higher, as information from some places where intense fighting continues is delayed, and many reports are still pending confirmation.. This applies in particular to Mariupol, Izyum, Lisichanskaya, Popasna and Severodonetsk.