Fraudsters have become noticeably more active in Ukraine since the beginning of the year

12:45 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the first four months of 2023, more criminal cases of fraud were registered than in the whole of 2021. On average, this year 6683 productions are opened per month.

This is evidenced by the data of the platform for working with open data Opendatabot with reference to the data of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine.

“In the first four months of 2023, 26,734 criminal proceedings were registered under Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on fraud. This is already 2,887 cases more than in the whole of 2021,” the Opendatabot noted.

On average, 6683 production facilities open per month in 2023. For comparison, in the corresponding period of 2021, 3059 cases of

fraud per month.

At the same time, the number of fraud cases that reach court has decreased.. In 2023, only one in nine cases reach trial.



So, in January-April 2023, only 11% of the total number of registered proceedings were litigated. For comparison, in the corresponding period of 2022, the court considered 14% of cases under Article 190 of the Criminal Code, and in the same period in 2021 - 19%,” the analysts noted.

The most common scams involve hacking social media accounts, fake social security postings, and creating scam websites claiming to be social benefits to deceive citizens.