Headquarters deployed in Ukraine in case of terrorist attack at ZNPP

15:05 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the event of a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye NPP, Ukrainian law enforcement officers and rescuers are preparing to eliminate the consequences, headquarters have already been deployed. In the event of a radiation leak, Ukrainians should remain calm and follow instructions from the authorities, in particular, if there are no evacuation measures, they should isolate themselves at home for a day.



Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said this on the air of the United News telethon.

"First of all, Ukrainians should remain calm. It is based on the readiness of all our services: the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Health, local authorities for any emergency events and situations, including those related to a possible radiation leak from the Zaporozhye station," he said.

The minister stressed that since June 23, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched the work of the relevant headquarters, where power engineers, employees of the State Emergency Service, police and doctors will work.. They must explain to citizens the rules of conduct in the event of an emergency.



Rules of conduct on the first day after the disaster

"As for the Zaporizhzhya NPP. The radioactive background that may be after any events in the air will persist for about a day ... We are talking about a possible thermal release that will lose its greatest concentration during the day. That is, the radioactive background will decrease by 80% just during the day," Klymenko said.

According to him, if an evacuation is not announced within a day, people need to lock themselves in the room, turn off the ventilation, turn off air conditioners and heaters, seal all openings in the houses with a cloth or adhesive tape moistened with water.

"We will give all instructions on how to act during this time," the minister said.

Klymenko stressed that the Minister stressed that it is necessary to stay indoors without windows and external doors.

What you need to know about radiation. It's mostly dust.. And dust protection if you are outside is a regular respirator or mask that we used during the coronavirus. And of course, watch the media, where we will constantly inform the population about the situation that is around and, of course, about the security measures that we will take together," the minister said.

He stressed that it was impossible to leave the shelters without a command.



Klymenko noted that in the coming days, exercises will be held with road closures and the deployment of sanitary checkpoints, where radiation will be checked.

"All the radiation measurement equipment we have is calibrated and ready to go.. But we want to once again group all the services so that we can clearly respond to any challenges," he said.

Evacuation from the affected area

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, all people who want to leave the affected area in the event of a terrorist attack at the ZNPP will be provided with transport.

"We have it ready all the time, because we constantly hold such events at the nuclear power plant. We don't always advertise it.. But at the moment we will work fairly openly. We will work in close cooperation with the population and inform about all the steps that we will take in the relevant territory. We mean a 50-kilometer zone within a radius around the ZNPP," Klymenko said.

According to him, this covers about half a million people on the left and right banks of the Dnieper.