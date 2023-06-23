Headquarters deployed in Ukraine in case of terrorist attack at ZNPP

In the event of a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye NPP, Ukrainian law enforcement officers and rescuers are preparing to eliminate the consequences, headquarters have already been deployed. In the event of a radiation leak, Ukrainians should remain calm and follow instructions from the authorities, in particular, if there are no evacuation measures, they should isolate themselves at home for a day.
Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said this on the air of the United News telethon.
Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said this on the air of the United News telethon.
The minister stressed that since June 23, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched the work of the relevant headquarters, where power engineers, employees of the State Emergency Service, police and doctors will work.. They must explain to citizens the rules of conduct in the event of an emergency.
Rules of conduct on the first day after the disaster
According to him, if an evacuation is not announced within a day, people need to lock themselves in the room, turn off the ventilation, turn off air conditioners and heaters, seal all openings in the houses with a cloth or adhesive tape moistened with water.
Klymenko stressed that the Minister stressed that it is necessary to stay indoors without windows and external doors.
He stressed that it was impossible to leave the shelters without a command.
Klymenko noted that in the coming days, exercises will be held with road closures and the deployment of sanitary checkpoints, where radiation will be checked.
Evacuation from the affected area
According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, all people who want to leave the affected area in the event of a terrorist attack at the ZNPP will be provided with transport.
According to him, this covers about half a million people on the left and right banks of the Dnieper.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments